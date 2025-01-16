Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Bail in Rajasthan Jal Jeevan Mission Case

The Supreme Court has granted bail to an accused in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in Rajasthan's Jal Jeevan Mission. A bench noted the main evidence was documentary and unlikely to be tampered with. The case is tied to a similar investigation involving AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Padam Chand Jain, an accused individual in a money laundering case associated with Rajasthan's Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. The decision came from a bench led by Justice B R Gavai, emphasizing that the court did not use plenary powers under Article 142.

This development follows the court's earlier decision to grant bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a separate money laundering case. Ruling on Jain's bail, the court took into account that two co-accused had previously been granted bail, and the primary evidence had already been secured by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Jal Jeevan Mission, initiated by the Union government, is intended to provide safe drinking water to households. The Hon'ble court noted there was no risk of evidence tampering, further considering the ongoing probe being conducted by the ED.

(With inputs from agencies.)

