Supreme Court Grants Bail in Rajasthan Jal Jeevan Mission Case

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Padam Chand Jain, an accused individual in a money laundering case associated with Rajasthan's Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. The decision came from a bench led by Justice B R Gavai, emphasizing that the court did not use plenary powers under Article 142.

This development follows the court's earlier decision to grant bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a separate money laundering case. Ruling on Jain's bail, the court took into account that two co-accused had previously been granted bail, and the primary evidence had already been secured by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Jal Jeevan Mission, initiated by the Union government, is intended to provide safe drinking water to households. The Hon'ble court noted there was no risk of evidence tampering, further considering the ongoing probe being conducted by the ED.

(With inputs from agencies.)