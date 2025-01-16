Delhi Court Extends Time for Prosecution Sanction in Lalu Prasad Land-for-Jobs Scam

A Delhi court has granted authorities an additional two weeks to process the prosecution sanction against an accused linked to the land-for-jobs scam involving former railway minister Lalu Prasad.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne issued the directive, stating that if the sanction is not processed by January 30, a written explanation must be provided by the responsible authority the following day. The sanction concerns accused public servant R K Mahajan and is reportedly at an advanced processing stage, according to CBI reports to the court.

The case, filed on May 18, 2022, involves Group-D railway appointments allegedly exchanged for land during Prasad's ministerial term from 2004 to 2009. The CBI had filed the charge sheet in July 2024, noting delays due to pending sanctions, affecting the weekly hearings mandated by the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)