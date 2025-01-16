Left Menu

Heroic Canine Endro: Unsung Protector in Anti-Naxal Operations

Endro, a Belgian Shepherd CRPF patrol dog, was injured in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. Despite his injuries, he safeguarded the Alpha company's troops. Endro receives medical care in Bijapur, reflecting the crucial role dogs play in security operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:12 IST
In a brave act during an anti-Naxal patrol, Endro, a Belgian Shepherd dog with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was injured by an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The incident occurred near Chhinagelur village on Wednesday afternoon, leaving the troop's furry companion with a fractured right leg.

Despite his injuries, Endro played a pivotal role in saving the lives of the troops from the 'Alpha' company of the CRPF's 229th battalion, who were conducting the patrol as part of their ongoing operations against Naxal forces. A senior officer lauded Endro's courage and expertise in detecting explosives and carrying out assault operations.

Currently, Endro is receiving medical care in Bijapur district. This incident underscores the vital contributions made by dogs in high-risk security tasks, particularly in regions affected by Left Wing Extremism, where they have been instrumental in sniffing out explosive devices and traps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

