Cruelty Unleashed: Villagers Break Stray Dog's Teeth in Madhya Pradesh

A case has been registered against five individuals in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, for cruelty against a stray dog, whose teeth were broken using pliers. The act, captured in a viral video, prompted a complaint from the Insaniyat Group. The dog is currently receiving medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhind | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:37 IST
Authorities have charged five individuals in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh with animal cruelty after breaking the teeth of a stray dog with pliers, officials reported on Wednesday. The shocking incident, which took place in Rawatpura Khurd village, has sparked outrage following the release of a video on social media.

Local residents claimed the dog had been terrorizing the community, reportedly biting residents and prompting the villagers to take drastic measures, according to Daboh police station in-charge Rajesh Sharma.

In response, villagers captured the dog, securing it to a cot and forcibly breaking its teeth using a stick and pliers. The incident gained attention after the Insaniyat Group filed a police complaint, leading to charges under section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The dog is now receiving treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

