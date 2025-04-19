Man Arrested for Cruelty: Dog Dragged Behind Car in Greater Noida

In a shocking incident in Greater Noida, a man has been apprehended for allegedly dragging a dog behind his vehicle over a stretch of three kilometers. The situation unfolded following a dispute between the dog's owner, Shoba Rani, and the accused, Amit.

The ordeal began when Amit's 10-year-old son reportedly threw a stone at Rani's German Shepherd, which prompted the animal to bark, leading to the boy's fall. In retaliation, Amit allegedly beat the dog with sticks and then tied it to his car, dragging it along for kilometers. Rani has reported the dog's critical injuries.

A case has been filed, resulting in Amit's arrest and the seizure of his car. Amit, however, claimed the dog had bitten his son. Authorities have undertaken further investigation into the incident to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the events.

