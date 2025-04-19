Left Menu

Man Arrested for Cruelty: Dog Dragged Behind Car in Greater Noida

In Greater Noida, a man named Amit was arrested for allegedly dragging a dog behind his car for three kilometers. The incident followed a conflict in which Amit's son threw a stone at the dog, which then barked, causing the boy to fall. Amit retaliated by allegedly beating the dog and subsequently dragging it. The dog is now in critical condition, and Amit's car has been seized by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 15:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a shocking incident in Greater Noida, a man has been apprehended for allegedly dragging a dog behind his vehicle over a stretch of three kilometers. The situation unfolded following a dispute between the dog's owner, Shoba Rani, and the accused, Amit.

The ordeal began when Amit's 10-year-old son reportedly threw a stone at Rani's German Shepherd, which prompted the animal to bark, leading to the boy's fall. In retaliation, Amit allegedly beat the dog with sticks and then tied it to his car, dragging it along for kilometers. Rani has reported the dog's critical injuries.

A case has been filed, resulting in Amit's arrest and the seizure of his car. Amit, however, claimed the dog had bitten his son. Authorities have undertaken further investigation into the incident to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

