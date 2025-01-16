Left Menu

Syria's Stance on UN Buffer Zone

Syria's leader Ahmed al-Sharaa announces readiness to allow UN forces into the buffer zone with Israel, challenging Israeli claims of Iranian and Hezbollah presence. He asserts that these forces are no longer in Damascus, refuting Israel's justification for advancing into Syrian areas.

  • Country:
  • Syria

Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, announced on Thursday that the country is prepared to allow United Nations forces into the buffer zone established with Israel.

Responding to a question from Reuters, al-Sharaa addressed the situation, suggesting that Israel's progress in the region has been attributed to the activities of Iranian militias and Hezbollah. He argued that following the liberation of Damascus, these groups have no presence in the area.

Al-Sharaa stated, "There are pretexts that Israel is using today to further advance into the Syrian regions, particularly into the buffer zone."

