Left Menu

Delhi's 'Democracy Discount' Drives Voter Engagement Ahead of Assembly Polls

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the MCD has launched 'democracy discount' initiatives in Karol Bagh and Rohini Zones to boost voter turnout. Voters showing ink marks can avail discounts at various establishments. The initiative aims to engage first-time voters and enhance civic responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:53 IST
Delhi's 'Democracy Discount' Drives Voter Engagement Ahead of Assembly Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to boost voter participation ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has rolled out innovative 'democracy discount' initiatives in the Karol Bagh and Rohini Zones.

The initiatives offer special discounts at guest houses, restaurants, and sweet shops for voters who present indelible ink marks on their fingers, signifying they have cast their votes. This effort by the MCD is designed to engage both regular and first-time voters.

Emphasizing civic duty, the MCD hopes these incentives will increase voter turnout, particularly across targeted constituencies. The drive is part of a broader mission to celebrate and strengthen democratic engagement in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025