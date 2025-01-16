Delhi's 'Democracy Discount' Drives Voter Engagement Ahead of Assembly Polls

In a bid to boost voter participation ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has rolled out innovative 'democracy discount' initiatives in the Karol Bagh and Rohini Zones.

The initiatives offer special discounts at guest houses, restaurants, and sweet shops for voters who present indelible ink marks on their fingers, signifying they have cast their votes. This effort by the MCD is designed to engage both regular and first-time voters.

Emphasizing civic duty, the MCD hopes these incentives will increase voter turnout, particularly across targeted constituencies. The drive is part of a broader mission to celebrate and strengthen democratic engagement in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)