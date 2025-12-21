Left Menu

Fake Premium Mobile Phone Racket Busted in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Delhi Police dismantled a racket in Karol Bagh selling counterfeit premium smartphones. Four individuals were arrested, and 512 fake phones were recovered. The accused imported spare parts from China to assemble phones, which were sold as genuine branded devices at high prices, deceiving customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 14:29 IST
In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated racket engaged in the illegal assembly and sale of counterfeit premium mobile phones in the bustling district of Karol Bagh. This operation, which led to the apprehension of four individuals, has exposed the intricate networks employed to deceive unsuspecting consumers.

During the raid, officials recovered 512 counterfeit premium smartphones including models featuring fold and flip mechanisms. The operation revealed a treasure trove of spare parts and fake IMEI stickers, all intricately assembled to mimic genuine branded devices. These phones, with their impressive facades, were sold in the open market, fetching between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 each.

The investigation, following a crucial tip-off, uncovered that the accused were importing cheap spare parts from China. Led by a man named Hakim, they assembled these into high-demand ultra models. Despite the lack of formal technical training, the group had turned this operation into a thriving business, cheating countless customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

