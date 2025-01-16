Enhancing Efficiency: Lokpal's Role in Tackling Corruption

At a recent event commemorating Lokpal Day, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna emphasized that merely establishing Lokpal isn't enough to tackle corruption effectively. He called for seamless coordination between Lokpal and bodies like the Central Vigilance Commission to enhance investigation efforts and build public trust.

The Chief Justice highlighted the importance of engaged citizenry in rooting out corruption, pointing out that graft extends beyond prominent scams and affects the daily lives of disadvantaged communities. Effective institutions, much like the Constitution, require dedicated individuals to fulfill their purpose.

Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar, Lokpal chairperson, announced ongoing efforts to integrate advanced technology, including artificial intelligence, to improve efficiency in managing and analyzing data. Emphasizing collaboration with anti-corruption agencies, he discussed prioritizing recruitment in forensic and cyber investigations to combat sophisticated corruption challenges.

