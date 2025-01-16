Bihar Proposes Padma Vibhushan for Acharya Kishor Kunal, A Tribute to a Social Reformer

In a significant move, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has recommended the posthumous conferral of the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award on the late Acharya Kishor Kunal. This announcement was made public by the Department of Cabinet Secretariat on Thursday.

Kunal, known for transforming from an IPS officer to a committed social activist, notably served as an officer on special duty for the Ayodhya Cell during the VP Singh administration. The cell played a crucial role in mediating the complex Ram Janmabhoomi dispute in the 1990s.

The late social worker also led the Mahavir Mandir Trust, which oversees one of Bihar's largest temples. His demise last month at age 74 was met with tributes from many, including Bihar Rural Works Department Minister Ashok Choudhary, who extended gratitude towards the chief minister for supporting Kunal's recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)