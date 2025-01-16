Trade Tensions: Trump's Greenland Ambitions Stir Danish Concerns

In an unexpected diplomatic twist, concerns are mounting between the United States and Denmark after President Donald Trump stated intentions to acquire Greenland and threatened tariffs on Danish products if opposed. The Danish government, reinforced by major business leaders, have emphasized that Greenland's future decisions remain solely its own.

Following a phone conversation between Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and President Trump, Danish businesses, including leading companies like Novo Nordisk and Pandora, convened to express unease over potential trade conflicts. Frederiksen highlighted the vital role Danish companies play in the U.S. economy.

Lars Sandahl Sorensen, head of the Confederation of Danish Industry, emphasized keeping a close watch on developments, noting the unusual nature of the diplomatic messages. Denmark's Minister for Trade and Industry Morten Bodskov assured readiness to handle any adverse scenarios should tariffs be imposed.

