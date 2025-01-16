The TikTok Ban Dilemma: Trump's Strategic Twist
President-elect Donald Trump's team is considering measures to keep TikTok operational amid potential bans. Talks are ongoing for ByteDance to divest from the app, which faces a federal ban. Despite rising tensions, CEO Shou Zi Chew is slated to attend Trump's inauguration, stirring debate over national security concerns.
The incoming administration under President-elect Donald Trump is exploring ways to maintain TikTok's presence in the United States, as the debate over national security concerns and digital sovereignty intensifies.
Mike Waltz, Trump's soon-to-be national security adviser, confirmed the administration's willingness to prevent the app from being banned, provided a viable deal is reached, allowing ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company, a window for divestiture. This comes as TikTok faces a federal ban with operations set to shutter unless last-minute negotiations succeed.
Despite these developments, questions loom about Trump's decision-making, especially as TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew prepares to attend Trump's inauguration, a move criticized by lawmakers aware of TikTok's Chinese government associations. The U.S. Supreme Court's imminent decision will further influence TikTok's future in America.
