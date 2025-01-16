Left Menu

NIA Charges Senior Naxal Leader in Maoist Ideology Case

The NIA has filed a chargesheet against senior Naxal leader Pramod Mishra, accusing him of promoting Maoist ideology and conducting anti-national activities. The investigation revealed Mishra's involvement in organizing arms for the CPI(Maoist) and motivating former cadres to rejoin the group. Two others were also charged.

Updated: 16-01-2025 23:09 IST
  • India

The National Investigation Agency has formally charged a senior Naxal leader, Pramod Mishra, for allegedly advocating Maoist ideology and participating in activities deemed anti-national. This development was detailed in an official release on Thursday.

The chargesheet, presented to a special NIA court, implicates Mishra, also known by several aliases including Sohan Da and Madan Da, in efforts to propagate the CPI(Maoist) agenda. The case, taken over by the NIA on June 23, 2023, focuses on the recovery of an AK-47 from Maoist cadres in Bihar's Bairiyakala village.

Investigations have proven Mishra's role in supplying arms to the group and encouraging former Naxal members to rejoin. Two others, Ram Babu Ram and Ram Babu Paswan, were previously charged in connection with gathering funds for the CPI(Maoist). Further inquiries to uncover additional linkages are ongoing, the NIA communicated.

