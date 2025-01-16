Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Shake Sudan's Leadership

The United States has imposed sanctions on Sudan's leader, army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan. This follows recent sanctions against his rival, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, leader of the Rapid Support Forces, as part of ongoing conflicts in Sudan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 23:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant geopolitical move, the United States imposed sanctions on Thursday against Sudan's army chief, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, according to a notice from the Treasury Department.

This decision follows closely on the heels of last week's sanctions against Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, his rival in Sudan's ongoing civil war and commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The sanctions underscore the international community's increasing concern and intervention in Sudan's internal conflicts, which have persisted for over two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

