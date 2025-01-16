U.S. Sanctions Shake Sudan's Leadership

In a significant geopolitical move, the United States imposed sanctions on Thursday against Sudan's army chief, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, according to a notice from the Treasury Department.

This decision follows closely on the heels of last week's sanctions against Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, his rival in Sudan's ongoing civil war and commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The sanctions underscore the international community's increasing concern and intervention in Sudan's internal conflicts, which have persisted for over two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)