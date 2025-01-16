Left Menu

High Stakes Battle Over Lucknow's Controversial Enemy Property

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court is set to hear a critical case regarding land in Gomtinagar, declared as enemy property. Abbas Ansari's petition challenges this classification, alleging fraudulent ownership claims. The government's redevelopment plans hinge on the court's impending decision, following a submission of sealed documents.

A landmark case over a disputed piece of land in Lucknow's upscale Gomtinagar is under intense judicial scrutiny, with the Allahabad High Court scheduled for a pivotal hearing on Friday.

The case, involving SBSP MLA Abbas Ansari, contests the government's classification of the land as enemy property. This status designates ownership to the state, following claims that the Ansari family illegally secured it.

Sealed documents were submitted for court review, while the Supreme Court insists on maintaining the status quo until a resolution is reached. As the case continues, the potential impact on redevelopment plans for the area stands in wait.

(With inputs from agencies.)

