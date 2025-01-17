Giuliani Faces Legal Battle Over Florida Condo and World Series Rings

Rudy Giuliani is embroiled in a legal struggle over whether he'll need to surrender his Florida condo and World Series rings after a USD 148 million defamation judgment, which was postponed this Thursday. The trial, conducted without a jury, is centered on his defamation of two Georgia election workers during the 2020 election.

The hearing has been rescheduled to Tuesday, as Giuliani was absent from court proceedings. His absence follows contempt findings for failing to share key information on his assets with the plaintiffs' attorneys. Judge Lewis J. Liman also barred him from presenting some evidence as a punitive measure.

Complicating the legal battle are claims about his residency, with Giuliani asserting that he established a homestead in Florida, contradicting earlier statements linked to bankruptcy filings. Central to this dispute are his claims on World Series rings, suggesting they belong to his son Andrew, though no formal documentation supports this.

(With inputs from agencies.)