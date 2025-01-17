FTC Targets Snapchat over Potential AI Chatbot Violations
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has referred a complaint against Snap Inc. to the Justice Department. The complaint alleges that Snapchat's AI chatbot may have harmed young users. The FTC believes Snap Inc. may have violated the law, which is why the case has been forwarded.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has brought a significant complaint against Snap Inc. to the Justice Department, citing potential harm inflicted by Snapchat's AI chatbot on young users.
The specifics of the alleged harm from the My AI chatbot remain undisclosed. Nonetheless, the FTC highlighted its duty to act in the public's interest by making the referral public. Preliminary findings suggest Snap might be on the verge of legal violations.
In response to the announcement, Snap's stock price briefly fluctuated but stabilized by the end of the trading session.
