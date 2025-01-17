The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has brought a significant complaint against Snap Inc. to the Justice Department, citing potential harm inflicted by Snapchat's AI chatbot on young users.

The specifics of the alleged harm from the My AI chatbot remain undisclosed. Nonetheless, the FTC highlighted its duty to act in the public's interest by making the referral public. Preliminary findings suggest Snap might be on the verge of legal violations.

In response to the announcement, Snap's stock price briefly fluctuated but stabilized by the end of the trading session.

