Tension Unveiled: Hecklers Disrupt Blinken's Briefing

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced multiple interruptions during a State Department briefing. Hecklers, including journalist Sam Husseini, shouted accusations related to U.S. policy on the Israel-Gaza conflict. Security removed the disruptors from the premises. The tensions reflect ongoing controversies over the ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 02:18 IST
Chaos erupted in the State Department briefing room as multiple hecklers disrupted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his remarks. The interruptions coincided with a recent ceasefire and hostage agreement in Gaza.

Among the interruptors was Sam Husseini, an independent journalist who loudly accused Blinken of criminal actions, asking why he wasn't in The Hague, the location of the International Criminal Court. His persistent shouts led to his removal by security.

Blinken was interrupted several times by similar outbursts, all denouncing U.S. policy on the Israel-Gaza issue. These incidents highlight the contentious debates surrounding American involvement in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

