U.S. Set to Tackle China's Maritime Dominance

The U.S. Trade Representative has labeled China's control over the shipbuilding and logistics sectors as unreasonable and actionable. A probe, launched at the request of unions, highlights China’s dominance and its impact on U.S. commerce, urging action to invest in domestic industries and supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 05:37 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 05:37 IST
The United States Trade Representative's office accused China of unreasonably dominating global shipbuilding, maritime, and logistics sectors. A recent probe explains this dominance burdens U.S. commerce under existing trade laws.

Initiated in response to a union request, the USTR's investigation underlines Beijing's control over these industries as a significant competitive disadvantage for American firms.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai emphasized the urgency to strengthen U.S. industries affected by China's influence, advocating for investment in shipbuilding to enhance economic security and reduce dependency on China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

