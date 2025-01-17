Left Menu

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan executed a man for a 2013 murder, marking the first execution in five years. This decision has sparked criticism from the European Union and rights groups, urging Taiwan to uphold its moratorium on capital punishment. Despite its popularity, executions remain infrequent in Taiwan's liberal democracy.

Updated: 17-01-2025 05:56 IST
Taiwan conducted its first execution in five years on Thursday, leading to criticism from rights groups and the European Union, both of which urged the government to continue its de facto death penalty moratorium. Despite Taiwan's image as a liberal democracy, opinion polls reveal the death penalty still holds public support.

In September, the constitutional court deemed the death penalty constitutional for the gravest crimes under stringent review. The Justice Ministry reported that Huang Lin-kai was executed for a 2013 murder and rape. His execution follows the court's guidelines and marks the first since April 2020, drawing EU condemnation.

The EU has urged Taiwan to maintain the moratorium, while Amnesty International criticized the move as brutal. Taiwan's largest opposition party, the Kuomintang, voiced support for capital punishment, but rights groups argue it fosters a violent society.

