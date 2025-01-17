Left Menu

Teacher Faces Charges for Classroom Assault

A teacher in Thane district, Maharashtra, was charged for allegedly slapping a student in class. The incident took place on January 13, when Saif Iqbal Ansari allegedly assaulted an 11-year-old in Bhiwandi. Authorities have charged the teacher under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-01-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 09:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident at a school in Maharashtra's Thane district, police have filed a case against a teacher accused of slapping an 11-year-old student.

The incident reportedly happened on January 13 in Bhiwandi. According to officials, teacher Saif Iqbal Ansari allegedly slapped the boy, prompting a complaint from the child's parents.

Ansari faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for voluntarily causing hurt as well as charges under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, according to police sources in Bhiwandi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

