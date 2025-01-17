Teacher Faces Charges for Classroom Assault
A teacher in Thane district, Maharashtra, was charged for allegedly slapping a student in class. The incident took place on January 13, when Saif Iqbal Ansari allegedly assaulted an 11-year-old in Bhiwandi. Authorities have charged the teacher under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-01-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 09:11 IST
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident at a school in Maharashtra's Thane district, police have filed a case against a teacher accused of slapping an 11-year-old student.
The incident reportedly happened on January 13 in Bhiwandi. According to officials, teacher Saif Iqbal Ansari allegedly slapped the boy, prompting a complaint from the child's parents.
Ansari faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for voluntarily causing hurt as well as charges under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, according to police sources in Bhiwandi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- teacher
- Thane
- district
- assault
- student
- charge
- police
- Bhiwandi
- Maharashtra
- Juvenile Justice Act
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Markets Lead the Charge: 2024 Rings in Robust Global Financial Success
Madhya Pradesh Police Capture Mewat Gang Members After ATM Heist
Delhi Police Nabs Thief, Recovers Stolen Mobiles and Auto
Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants
Sedition Charges Ignite Religious Tensions in Bangladesh