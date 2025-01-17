Teacher Faces Charges for Classroom Assault

In a disturbing incident at a school in Maharashtra's Thane district, police have filed a case against a teacher accused of slapping an 11-year-old student.

The incident reportedly happened on January 13 in Bhiwandi. According to officials, teacher Saif Iqbal Ansari allegedly slapped the boy, prompting a complaint from the child's parents.

Ansari faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for voluntarily causing hurt as well as charges under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, according to police sources in Bhiwandi.

