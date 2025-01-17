Crypto Champions: Steering U.S. Policy Amid Trump's Selections

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, his nominations may significantly impact the United States' policy on cryptocurrencies. Key figures are slated to usher in a potentially softer regulatory environment, aligning with the industry's aspirations for less stringent governmental oversight.

Among the political appointees are Scott Bessent, poised to take up the role of Treasury Secretary, and Howard Lutnick, Trump's Secretary of Commerce pick. Both have been vocal advocates for digital currencies, potentially paving the way for an era of more favorable crypto policies in America.

The crypto industry expressed optimism about the shift in policy with various members of Trump's inner circle involved in or supporting the digital currency market. The administration's choices suggest a commitment to encouraging American leadership in emerging technologies such as crypto.

(With inputs from agencies.)