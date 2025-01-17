Left Menu

Crypto Champions: Steering U.S. Policy Amid Trump's Selections

President-elect Donald Trump's new administration is set to impact U.S. crypto policy significantly. With nominations of key figures pro-crypto, like Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick, the industry hopes for reduced regulation. The upcoming administration's approach hints at a promising shift towards fostering American crypto leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:32 IST
Crypto Champions: Steering U.S. Policy Amid Trump's Selections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, his nominations may significantly impact the United States' policy on cryptocurrencies. Key figures are slated to usher in a potentially softer regulatory environment, aligning with the industry's aspirations for less stringent governmental oversight.

Among the political appointees are Scott Bessent, poised to take up the role of Treasury Secretary, and Howard Lutnick, Trump's Secretary of Commerce pick. Both have been vocal advocates for digital currencies, potentially paving the way for an era of more favorable crypto policies in America.

The crypto industry expressed optimism about the shift in policy with various members of Trump's inner circle involved in or supporting the digital currency market. The administration's choices suggest a commitment to encouraging American leadership in emerging technologies such as crypto.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025