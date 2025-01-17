Imran Khan Sentenced: The Land Corruption Case Unfolds

On Friday, a Pakistani court sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan to 14 years imprisonment in a land corruption case, as reported by ARY News. This decision marks a significant moment in Khan's legal saga involving financial misconduct allegations.

The anti-graft verdict was pronounced in Rawalpindi's prison, where Khan, 72, has been held since August 2023. Accused of receiving illegal favors during his constitutional tenure between 2018 and 2022, Khan faced these charges alongside his wife, Bushra Bibi, who has also been detained following her conviction in the same case.

Despite maintaining their innocence, the couple has witnessed delays in verdict pronouncements amid political negotiations. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party spokesman suggested that the case is without merit. As Khan grapples with multiple legal challenges, including cases of graft and misuse of power, his political future remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)