Navigating Trade Tensions: U.S. and Pakistan Discuss Tariffs and Critical Minerals

The U.S. and Pakistan engaged in crucial discussions on tariffs, trade relations, immigration, and cooperation on critical minerals during a call between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The talks follow President Trump's recent tariff announcements that have unsettled global markets and international allies.

Updated: 08-04-2025 09:21 IST

In an important dialogue, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar have addressed pressing issues of trade, tariffs, and critical minerals over a call on Monday. The discussions included the impact of recent tariff decisions and potential avenues for economic collaboration.

President Donald Trump's announcement of a 10% baseline tariff on U.S. imports has generated significant global concern, affecting relationships with major trade partners. Among the countries facing increased tariffs, Pakistan experienced a 29% tariff imposition, a development raising trade deficit concerns between the nations.

In addition to trade topics, the conversation emphasized cooperation in critical minerals sectors and law enforcement initiatives. The discourse also touched upon geopolitical matters, including the situation in Afghanistan, highlighting Pakistan's strategic importance in regional stability.

