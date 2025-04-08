Binance Founder to Guide Pakistan’s Crypto Future

In a significant development for Pakistan's financial sector, the government has appointed Changpeng Zhao, the billionaire founder of Binance, as a strategic adviser to the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC). This initiative, spearheaded by the Finance Division, aims to catapult Pakistan into a regional leader in digital finance and blockchain technology.

Launched last month, the PCC is set to regulate and integrate blockchain technology into the country's financial fabric. During a high-profile meeting chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Zhao's appointment was announced. Separate discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar highlighted the government's commitment to embracing this transformative technology.

Changpeng Zhao will provide essential guidance on regulation, infrastructure, education, and adoption to advance Pakistan's crypto ecosystem. With over 60% of the country's 240 million population under the age of 30, the potential for digital growth is immense. The move underlines Pakistan's openness to innovation and ambition to become a powerhouse in Web3 development.

