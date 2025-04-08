Left Menu

Binance Founder to Guide Pakistan’s Crypto Future

Pakistan appoints Binance founder Changpeng Zhao as a strategic adviser to its newly launched Crypto Council, aiming to reshape the country's digital finance landscape. The move signals Pakistan's intention to become a regional leader in Web3 and blockchain technology, fostering innovation and financial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant development for Pakistan's financial sector, the government has appointed Changpeng Zhao, the billionaire founder of Binance, as a strategic adviser to the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC). This initiative, spearheaded by the Finance Division, aims to catapult Pakistan into a regional leader in digital finance and blockchain technology.

Launched last month, the PCC is set to regulate and integrate blockchain technology into the country's financial fabric. During a high-profile meeting chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Zhao's appointment was announced. Separate discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar highlighted the government's commitment to embracing this transformative technology.

Changpeng Zhao will provide essential guidance on regulation, infrastructure, education, and adoption to advance Pakistan's crypto ecosystem. With over 60% of the country's 240 million population under the age of 30, the potential for digital growth is immense. The move underlines Pakistan's openness to innovation and ambition to become a powerhouse in Web3 development.

