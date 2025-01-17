India Pushes for US Consulate in Bengaluru
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the importance of establishing a US consulate in Bengaluru during his visit for the site dedication ceremony. The consulate, which will not initially offer visa services, underscores the strong US-India relationship with significant Indian students and diaspora in the US.
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has urged the United States to establish a consulate in Bengaluru, reiterating India's commitment to expanding diplomatic ties. Speaking during a site dedication ceremony for the soon-to-operate consulate, Jaishankar highlighted the city's need for such a facility.
The proposal for a Bengaluru consulate was also discussed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his US visit in September 2023. This latest development strengthens the diplomatic and cultural ties between the two nations.
While the new consulate initially won't offer visa services, Jaishankar pressed for their inclusion given the high volume of passports issued in Bengaluru and the sizable Indian student and diaspora communities in the US.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi Praises Maharashtra's Battle Against Extremism
Modi Unveils Urban Renewal Initiatives in Delhi Ahead of Elections
Modi Unveils Housing and Urban Development Boost Ahead of Elections
PM Modi to Unveil Swabhiman Apartments and Initiate Delhi's Mega Projects
Job Growth Surge: India's Employment Transformation under Modi