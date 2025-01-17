India Pushes for US Consulate in Bengaluru

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has urged the United States to establish a consulate in Bengaluru, reiterating India's commitment to expanding diplomatic ties. Speaking during a site dedication ceremony for the soon-to-operate consulate, Jaishankar highlighted the city's need for such a facility.

The proposal for a Bengaluru consulate was also discussed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his US visit in September 2023. This latest development strengthens the diplomatic and cultural ties between the two nations.

While the new consulate initially won't offer visa services, Jaishankar pressed for their inclusion given the high volume of passports issued in Bengaluru and the sizable Indian student and diaspora communities in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)