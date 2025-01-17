Left Menu

Historic Russia-Iran Strategic Partnership: A New Era

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during his maiden visit to the Kremlin, engages in pivotal talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The discussions aim to cement a 20-year strategic partnership agreement amidst rising geopolitical tensions. This agreement, notably involving defense cooperation, draws concerns from Western nations wary of Iran-Russia alignment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:11 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant diplomatic event, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Moscow, his first visit to the Kremlin since assuming office. On Friday, he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss key bilateral and international matters.

The focal point of the meeting was the signing of a strategic partnership treaty between Russia and Iran, marking a 20-year commitment, particularly in defense. This move is set against a backdrop of Russia's bolstered alliances with nations like Iran, North Korea, and China amid ongoing tensions with the West.

Amid the Ukraine conflict, Russia has leveraged Iranian military technology, raising alarms in Western capitals. Talks will likely address oil sector sanctions, reflecting heightened global scrutiny over Iranian and Russian relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

