Left Menu

Philippine Navy Conducts Strategic Drills Amidst South China Sea Tensions

The Philippine navy conducted drills near the contested Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. This coincided with ongoing tensions with China's coast guard presence. Both nations agreed to strengthen communication and cooperation during diplomatic talks amid disputes over territorial waters and recent standoffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:08 IST
Philippine Navy Conducts Strategic Drills Amidst South China Sea Tensions
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Philippine navy announced the commencement of strategic drills near the contentious Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on Friday. This development follows a pledge by Manila and Beijing to seek common ground despite their ongoing territorial disputes.

The exercises aim to enhance the navy's capability to defend Philippine territorial integrity. Taking place from January 17-19, the drills involve the Antonio Luna frigate along with two other patrol ships within the country's exclusive economic zone. Meanwhile, the Philippine coast guard continues to challenge China's largest coast guard vessel's presence in the area, labeling it as illegal.

During recent diplomatic dialogues, both China and the Philippines agreed to improve communication channels, deepen dialogue, and foster cooperation, yet tension remains high over unresolved territorial claims. Despite a 2016 international tribunal ruling that dismissed China's territorial claims based on historic maps, China remains non-compliant, casting a shadow over regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI evolution in academic libraries: A critical assessment framework for the digital age

The future of household robotics is here and it’s affordable

Revolutionary AI tool identifies ideal candidates for clinical trials

Trustworthy vs reliable AI: How labels shape our confidence in automotive technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025