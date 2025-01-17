Russian Aggression: French Aircraft Targeted in Baltic Sea
A French maritime patrol aircraft faced Russian hostility in the Baltic Sea, as outlined by France's Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu. The incident involved the aircraft being locked onto by the radar of a Russian S400 ground-to-air defense system. Minister Lecornu condemned this behavior as unacceptable on social media platform X.
The incident has raised potential diplomatic tensions, highlighting the broader geopolitical skirmishes taking place in the region as military assets from both blocs navigate contested air and sea spaces.
