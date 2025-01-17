Left Menu

Russian Aggression: French Aircraft Targeted in Baltic Sea

A French maritime patrol aircraft faced Russian hostility in the Baltic Sea, as outlined by France's Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu. The incident involved the aircraft being locked onto by the radar of a Russian S400 ground-to-air defense system. Minister Lecornu condemned this behavior as unacceptable on social media platform X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:46 IST
A French maritime patrol aircraft encountered an intimidating maneuver by Russian forces in the Baltic Sea this week, as disclosed by France's Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu. The aircraft reportedly found itself under the radar scope of an S400 ground-to-air defense system.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Lecornu described the Russian actions as aggressively hostile and clearly unacceptable under international norms.

The incident has raised potential diplomatic tensions, highlighting the broader geopolitical skirmishes taking place in the region as military assets from both blocs navigate contested air and sea spaces.

