Gaza Ceasefire Deal Expected to Launch Sunday

The Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal is expected to commence on Sunday as planned, following hours of uncertainty regarding the final approval by Israel's Security Cabinet. Officials state that once the agreement takes effect, hostages will be released according to the established framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Israel

After hours of uncertainty, the Israeli Prime Minister's office announced that the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal is set to begin on Sunday as scheduled.

The statement confirmed that the process is pending approval by the Security Cabinet and the Government.

Once the agreement is in effect, hostages will be released under the designated framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

