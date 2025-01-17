Gaza Ceasefire Deal Expected to Launch Sunday
The Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal is expected to commence on Sunday as planned, following hours of uncertainty regarding the final approval by Israel's Security Cabinet. Officials state that once the agreement takes effect, hostages will be released according to the established framework.
After hours of uncertainty, the Israeli Prime Minister's office announced that the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal is set to begin on Sunday as scheduled.
The statement confirmed that the process is pending approval by the Security Cabinet and the Government.
Once the agreement is in effect, hostages will be released under the designated framework.
