Trump's Battlefront: Immigration Orders Await
Donald Trump's administration plans to introduce dramatic executive orders on immigration immediately after his inauguration, including ICE operations in major cities, increased Pentagon resources at the southern border, and stricter entry restrictions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:56 IST
Donald Trump's incoming administration is poised to enact a series of executive orders targeting immigration, according to sources close to the matter, as reported by CNN.
The anticipated directives include extensive operations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement across major urban centers, signaling a robust approach to immigration enforcement.
Additionally, the administration plans to deploy additional Pentagon resources to the southern border and impose tighter regulations on entry eligibility into the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement