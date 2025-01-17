Trump's Battlefront: Immigration Orders Await

Donald Trump's incoming administration is poised to enact a series of executive orders targeting immigration, according to sources close to the matter, as reported by CNN.

The anticipated directives include extensive operations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement across major urban centers, signaling a robust approach to immigration enforcement.

Additionally, the administration plans to deploy additional Pentagon resources to the southern border and impose tighter regulations on entry eligibility into the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)