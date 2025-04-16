Tragedy Strikes Near Southern Border: Fatal Accident Involving U.S. Troops
Two U.S. service members lost their lives and another was injured in a vehicle accident near Santa Teresa, New Mexico. The incident is under investigation, as the injured individual receives critical care at a medical facility. Troops were stationed at the border following an executive decision by President Trump.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2025 07:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 07:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a tragic incident near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, two U.S. service members lost their lives while another sustained serious injuries in a vehicle accident, as reported by the Joint Task Force Southern Border.
Authorities have confirmed that the accident occurred close to the United States' southern border with Mexico and is currently under investigation.
The presence of U.S. troops at the border traces back to an order by President Donald Trump aimed at curbing immigration, a key promise during his campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal
Trump Tackles Ticket Scalping: An Executive Order to Shield Fans
Trump's Strategic Maneuvering: Peace, Tariffs, and Tensions
Federal Scrutiny on Harvard: Trump Administration's Antisemitism Crackdown
Democrats Challenge Trump's Controversial Election Order in Court