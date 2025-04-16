Tragedy Strikes Near Southern Border: Fatal Accident Involving U.S. Troops

In a tragic incident near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, two U.S. service members lost their lives while another sustained serious injuries in a vehicle accident, as reported by the Joint Task Force Southern Border.

Authorities have confirmed that the accident occurred close to the United States' southern border with Mexico and is currently under investigation.

The presence of U.S. troops at the border traces back to an order by President Donald Trump aimed at curbing immigration, a key promise during his campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)