Tragedy Strikes Near Southern Border: Fatal Accident Involving U.S. Troops

Two U.S. service members lost their lives and another was injured in a vehicle accident near Santa Teresa, New Mexico. The incident is under investigation, as the injured individual receives critical care at a medical facility. Troops were stationed at the border following an executive decision by President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2025 07:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 07:14 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a tragic incident near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, two U.S. service members lost their lives while another sustained serious injuries in a vehicle accident, as reported by the Joint Task Force Southern Border.

Authorities have confirmed that the accident occurred close to the United States' southern border with Mexico and is currently under investigation.

The presence of U.S. troops at the border traces back to an order by President Donald Trump aimed at curbing immigration, a key promise during his campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

