Airstrikes and Distrust: The Crisis in Tungar Kara

A Nigerian Air Force airstrike in Tungar Kara intended for armed gangs inadvertently killed 15 civilians, fostering distrust among locals. This incident, part of a pattern of deadly military mistakes, highlights increasing civilian tolls and diminishing support for the military efforts against gangs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:25 IST
Tragedy struck the town of Tungar Kara in northwestern Nigeria when an airstrike intended for an armed gang resulted in civilian casualties. The Nigerian Air Force claimed the attack targeted bandits, yet locals report 15 civilians were killed, further complicating military-civilian relations in the region.

The military's use of aerial assaults against armed criminal gangs, known locally as bandits, has grown in frequency. However, these attacks continue to take a significant toll on civilians, leading to erosion of public support for military efforts, according to local residents and analysts.

This recent incident is reminiscent of a similar airstrike in December that mistakenly targeted civilians in Sokoto State, marking a troubling pattern of military missteps. Analysts warn that civilian mistrust is mounting, threatening the military's ability to effectively combat banditry in the region.

