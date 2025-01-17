Sambhal's Structural Safety Shakedown
In Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, notices are issued to caretakers of 123 deteriorating structures, some near ASI-protected sites. The district aims to avert potential calamities. Efforts include systematic encroachment removal and enhanced security during Friday prayers. The area previously faced chaos during a survey of a historic mosque.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:30 IST
- Country:
- India
The district administration in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has issued notices to caretakers of 123 properties marked by dangerously dilapidated structures.
Officials highlighted that some buildings are ASI-protected, or within 100 meters of disputed sites. District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya confirmed the actions taken by the Sambhal Municipal Council to address these structural perils.
Amid security measures reminiscent of past arrangements for Friday prayers, a peace committee meeting urged residents to uphold harmony, referencing unrest from last November's survey in the Kot Garvi area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
