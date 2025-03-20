Left Menu

Hyderabad Police Urges BJP Legislator for Enhanced Security Measures

The Hyderabad Police has urged BJP legislator T Raja Singh to utilize the bullet-proof vehicle and security personnel provided to him due to ongoing security threats. Singh, representing the Goshamahal Constituency, was issued the notice on March 19 by the Mangalhat Police Station, emphasizing its importance for his safety.

The Hyderabad Police has issued a formal notice to BJP legislator T Raja Singh, urging him to adhere to prescribed security protocols by using his government-provided bullet-proof vehicle and assigned security personnel.

Singh, the representative of the Goshamahal Constituency, was served the notice on March 19 by the Mangalhat Police Station. Authorities emphasize that this alert is a routine measure driven by escalating security concerns.

Police officials cited frequent threatening calls directed at Singh and noted his routine disregard for personal security by traveling in public without the mandated security arrangements. The notice underlined these lapses as negligent toward his safety.

