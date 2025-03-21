Heightened Security Measures Unveiled for Upcoming IPL Match in Hyderabad
A comprehensive security plan has been enforced by Rachakonda police for the IPL match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Approximately 2,700 personnel and 450 CCTV cameras are involved to ensure safety. Restrictions on certain items and installation of surveillance measures aim to provide a secure environment for all.
Security has been intensified for the 18th Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.
Officials have announced that between March 23 and May 21, around 2,700 personnel will be enlisted along with 450 CCTV cameras to oversee the nine scheduled matches at the venue.
A collaborative effort, involving multiple security units and the establishment of a Joint Command, aims for prompt incident responses while imposing restrictions on certain items to ensure a hassle-free experience.
