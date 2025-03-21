Left Menu

Heightened Security Measures Unveiled for Upcoming IPL Match in Hyderabad

A comprehensive security plan has been enforced by Rachakonda police for the IPL match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Approximately 2,700 personnel and 450 CCTV cameras are involved to ensure safety. Restrictions on certain items and installation of surveillance measures aim to provide a secure environment for all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:57 IST
Heightened Security Measures Unveiled for Upcoming IPL Match in Hyderabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been intensified for the 18th Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Officials have announced that between March 23 and May 21, around 2,700 personnel will be enlisted along with 450 CCTV cameras to oversee the nine scheduled matches at the venue.

A collaborative effort, involving multiple security units and the establishment of a Joint Command, aims for prompt incident responses while imposing restrictions on certain items to ensure a hassle-free experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025