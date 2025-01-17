Govt-Business Partnership Sets Bold 2025 Agenda for Economic Growth and Job Creation

The Government-Business Partnership has laid out an ambitious agenda for 2025, reaffirming its commitment to advancing critical reforms, fostering robust economic growth, and creating much-needed jobs across South Africa.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa met with key ministers and senior business leaders to strengthen the collaboration aimed at addressing South Africa’s economic challenges and unlocking the country’s full potential.

The partnership's roadmap for 2025 focuses on key areas, including:

Energy : Building on progress in reducing load shedding and implementing the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act (ERA), efforts will center on increasing energy supply reliability.

: Building on progress in reducing load shedding and implementing the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act (ERA), efforts will center on increasing energy supply reliability. Transport and Logistics : Upgrading infrastructure and operational efficiency within Transnet, leveraging the Transnet Network Statement released in December 2024.

: Upgrading infrastructure and operational efficiency within Transnet, leveraging the Transnet Network Statement released in December 2024. Crime and Corruption : Intensifying initiatives to tackle corruption and improve governance to enhance investor confidence.

: Intensifying initiatives to tackle corruption and improve governance to enhance investor confidence. Youth Employment: Scaling up youth-focused employment programs to reduce unemployment among young South Africans.

Economic Milestones and Growth Targets

President Ramaphosa highlighted the achievements of Phase 1 of the partnership, particularly the significant strides in mitigating load shedding and enacting energy reforms. These efforts, combined with ongoing initiatives under Operation Vulindlela, aim to lift GDP growth above 3%, a critical threshold for addressing unemployment and inequality.

South Africa’s leaders emphasized the urgency of attracting significant investments to fuel inclusive economic growth and achieving tangible results for the nation.

Showcasing Collaborative Success at G20

As South Africa prepares to host the G20 summit and its business counterpart, the B20, the partnership seeks to position itself as a global model of effective public-private collaboration. By leveraging business expertise and resources, the partnership aims to demonstrate how transformative reforms can deliver sustained economic progress.

“This partnership serves as a case study in how government and business can work together to unlock opportunities and deliver real change,” Ramaphosa stated.

Challenges and Accelerated Implementation

Acknowledging the enormity of the challenges, the partners stressed the need for extraordinary effort and collaboration across all sectors. They reiterated their commitment to fast-tracking reforms and overcoming obstacles that hinder South Africa’s economic recovery.

“Achieving 3% economic growth requires a collective and purpose-driven approach. The efforts of this partnership must inspire and mobilize all stakeholders, including ordinary South Africans, to contribute to a thriving and inclusive economy,” Ramaphosa added.

Vision for South Africa

Looking forward, the Government-Business Partnership aims to craft an optimistic narrative for “SA Inc.” by:

Driving job creation initiatives that prioritize marginalized communities.

Ensuring sustainable and equitable growth through targeted reforms.

Boosting international confidence and attracting large-scale investments.

“As we begin what promises to be a transformative year, we are reminded that our goals require focus, perseverance, and unity. Together, we can move closer to the vision of a prosperous, inclusive South Africa that meets the needs of all its people,” Ramaphosa concluded.

With a clear agenda and reinforced commitment, the partnership aims to deliver on its ambitious promises, positioning 2025 as a pivotal year for South Africa’s economic resurgence.