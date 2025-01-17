CWP Contracts Extended for Participants Aged 55 and Older Amid Budget Challenges

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, has announced the extension of Community Work Programme (CWP) contracts for participants aged 55 and older. This move comes after critical discussions with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana regarding the future of the programme amidst significant budget constraints.

The CWP, a vital public employment initiative, provides temporary work opportunities for vulnerable communities, aiming to transition participants from poverty to sustainability through skill development and community projects.

Budget Cuts and Financial Challenges

The department has faced significant budget cuts that threaten the viability of the CWP. Minister Hlabisa stressed the urgency of addressing these financial challenges to ensure participants receive their stipends without risking unauthorized expenditure by the Department of Cooperative Governance.

“These cuts adversely impact participant payments and risk unauthorised expenditure. It is imperative that we take decisive action to protect the programme’s integrity and ensure that participants receive the support they deserve,” Hlabisa stated.

Focus on Participants Aged 55 and Older

Last year, the department announced that CWP workers who also receive old-age grants would no longer be eligible to participate, with the aim of redirecting limited resources to individuals solely dependent on the programme. This decision was based on a thorough verification process conducted in collaboration with the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA).

The department had initially planned for the final stipend payments to be made by September 25, 2024. However, the government has since extended the contracts of participants aged 55 and older until March 2025.

Consultative and Sustainable Approach

Minister Hlabisa emphasized that the extension provides the government with a window to explore sustainable solutions for the programme’s future.

“We are currently engaged in constructive consultations and will provide regular updates as the department works closely with all relevant stakeholders. Our goal is to thoughtfully address this issue, balancing financial responsibility with social accountability,” said Hlabisa.

Commitment to Social Security

The CWP was founded on the principle of transforming participants’ lives by offering not just temporary employment but also skills development and community improvement opportunities.

Hlabisa reiterated the government’s commitment to preserving the programme’s impact: “The Community Work Programme is a transformative initiative that directly addresses social security. It provides a crucial safety net for vulnerable citizens, and we are committed to safeguarding its gains.”

Looking Ahead

As the March 2025 deadline approaches, the department is focused on identifying viable funding models and operational efficiencies to ensure the CWP remains a cornerstone of social security for South Africa’s most vulnerable.

Stakeholders and participants are encouraged to stay informed as updates regarding the programme’s long-term direction are expected in the coming months.