Eskom Delays Decision on Potential Electricity Disconnection for Tokologo Municipality

Eskom has announced that it has yet to finalize a decision regarding the potential disconnection of bulk electricity supply to the Tokologo Local Municipality in the Free State. This comes as the municipality’s debt to the power utility has grown to R328 million as of December 2024.

In a notice issued on November 28, 2024, Eskom had warned that electricity supply to the municipality might be interrupted for several hours daily starting at the end of January 2025. However, no final determination has been made as of January 16, 2025.

Reason for Potential Disconnection

Eskom has highlighted the Tokologo Local Municipality’s failure to meet its payment obligations, a breach that undermines the utility’s financial sustainability and threatens its ability to maintain electricity supply across the country.

“The potential disconnection is being considered due to the municipality’s failure to meet its payment obligations,” Eskom stated.

Areas potentially affected include Boshof, Seretse, Dealesville, and Hertzogville.

Intervention by the Minister of Electricity

Following the November notice, Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, facilitated discussions between Eskom and the municipality to address the debt crisis.

“The objective was to address the critical issue of municipal debt and establish a framework for cooperation between Eskom and municipalities within the processes of intergovernmental relations,” Eskom explained.

Eskom confirmed that these discussions remain ongoing, and any decision regarding disconnection will include a revised notice period of at least 14 days before implementation.

Public Involvement and Fairness

Eskom expressed appreciation for written submissions from members of the public during the consultation period. The utility assured that these inputs are being carefully considered as part of the decision-making process.

“Eskom remains committed to addressing this issue with fairness and transparency, all while ensuring its financial sustainability and the sustainable provision of electricity nationwide,” the utility stated.

Call for Accountability and Sustainable Solutions

While Eskom works to address its financial challenges, experts and stakeholders have called for greater accountability and sustainable debt resolution mechanisms between Eskom and defaulting municipalities.

Implications for Affected Communities

The uncertainty over electricity supply has heightened concerns among residents and businesses in the affected areas. Prolonged disconnection could disrupt daily life and economic activities in communities dependent on consistent power supply.

Eskom has assured the public that it will continue to pursue a resolution that minimizes disruptions while ensuring equitable outcomes for all parties involved. Further updates are expected as negotiations progress.