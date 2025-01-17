Ronald Lamola Leads Delegation to South Sudan for Talks on Transitional Government and 2026 Elections

Ronald Lamola, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, arrived in Juba today to lead a South African government delegation aimed at addressing the challenges facing South Sudan’s transitional government ahead of the 2026 elections. The visit comes at a critical time, following the decision by parties to the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) to extend the mandate of the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) until February 2027.

The department highlighted the importance of the visit, noting that it would allow ministers and officials from the African Union Commission (AUC) to gain first-hand insight into the challenges hindering the implementation of the R-ARCSS and assess the support required to facilitate its successful execution.

Focus on Strengthening Peace Process and Election Preparations

South Sudan’s R-ARCSS, signed in 2018 to end the devastating civil war (2013-2018), remains a cornerstone for the country’s peace and stability. Lamola's delegation is set to meet with South Sudanese government leaders and key figures from regional and international organizations to discuss the implementation of the agreement and preparations for the 2026 elections.

Among the prominent figures expected to attend the meetings are President Salva Kiir Mayardit, First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ramadan Mohammad Abdallah. General Charles Tai Gituai, the Interim Chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC), will also be present, alongside Nicholas Haysom, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Other key stakeholders from the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) will also participate, including representatives from the Monitoring and Verification Mechanism.

Regional and Continental Collaboration

The African Union High-Level Ad Hoc Committee for South Sudan (C5), which includes South Africa, Algeria, Chad, Nigeria, and Rwanda, has been actively involved in monitoring the progress of the peace agreement since its signing. The C5 Committee will collaborate with South Sudanese leadership and regional partners during this visit to assess the challenges and opportunities for furthering peace and stability.

Rwanda will be represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier JP Nduhungirehe, while Algeria will be represented by Secretary of State to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Selma Mansouri. Chad and Nigeria will be represented by their respective Permanent Representatives in Addis Ababa, and Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security at the African Union (AU), will also take part.

Commitment to Supporting South Sudan’s Peace and Stability

The visit underscores the African Union’s commitment to supporting the peace process in South Sudan, as well as its broader efforts to help stabilize the region ahead of key political milestones, including the 2026 elections. The extension of the R-TGoNU mandate is a significant step in South Sudan’s transition, and the visit will help ensure that the political leadership is well-supported to implement crucial reforms and policies that will lead to a successful and peaceful election process.

Through continued collaboration and dialogue, the mission aims to foster lasting peace and secure South Sudan’s future as the country heads toward its electoral phase in 2026 and beyond.