NITI Aayog Hosts Workshop on Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) in Indian Cement Sector

NITI Aayog hosted an impactful workshop titled "Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) in the Indian Cement Sector" at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on January 16, 2025. The workshop brought together high-level dignitaries, industry leaders, and experts from government agencies, Public Sector Units (PSUs), academic institutions, think tanks, and the cement industry to deliberate on strategies for decarbonizing the cement sector and advancing CCUS technologies in line with India's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

The workshop saw the participation of Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Dr. V.K. Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, Shri Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director-General of CSIR, Shri Ranjith Rath, CMD of Oil India Limited, and other distinguished figures from across the government, industry, and academia.

The workshop's objective was to develop actionable sector-specific approaches to decarbonization, with a particular focus on CCUS technologies, which are expected to play a pivotal role in reducing the cement sector’s emissions. The discussions also aimed to tailor solutions to the unique challenges and opportunities of the cement industry in India.

Decarbonizing the Cement Sector: A National Imperative

The Indian cement industry is a cornerstone of the country’s development, contributing significantly to infrastructure projects and urbanization. With an installed capacity of 600 million tonnes and a production of 391 million tonnes of cement in 2022-23, the cement sector is essential to India’s economy. However, it is also responsible for around 5.8% of India’s total CO₂ emissions, making its decarbonization a crucial part of the country’s long-term environmental goals.

While technologies like kiln electrification, solar fuel integration, and more efficient clinker production can play a vital role in reducing emissions, it is estimated that 35% to 45% of the cement sector’s total emissions will require CCUS as a critical tool for abatement.

India’s CCUS Potential: Unlocking a Sustainable Future

India possesses vast potential for CCUS implementation, with promising CO₂ storage sites in regions such as the Krishna-Godavari Basin, Deccan Traps, and mature oil and gas fields. Additionally, CO₂ utilization pathways, such as the production of methanol, biodegradable plastics, and value-added chemicals, present innovative opportunities for the cement industry to create a sustainable, low-carbon future.

Inaugural Session Highlights: Challenges and Vision

In his address, Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, the Principal Scientific Advisor, highlighted the significant challenges involved in decarbonizing the cement sector, calling it a hard-to-abate industry. He emphasized the need for balanced economic growth while achieving emissions reduction, noting that research and development (R&D) in CCUS technologies is essential to advancing India’s climate objectives.

Dr. V.K. Saraswat, Member of NITI Aayog, praised the Hon'ble Prime Minister's leadership in guiding India towards a net-zero economy, as outlined in the country’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). He noted that CCUS technologies, coupled with clean technologies, would be key to achieving these goals. Dr. Saraswat also highlighted the importance of carbon pricing and climate finance in incentivizing the adoption of CCUS in India’s cement industry.

Government Initiatives and Industry Collaborations

Shri Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary of the Ministry of Power, indicated that the ministry is actively working on the CCUS Mission, a comprehensive initiative aimed at accelerating CCUS adoption in India. Meanwhile, Shri Ranjith Rath, CMD of Oil India Limited, stressed the urgency of exploring innovative geo-sequestration and multidisciplinary approaches to mitigate emissions and achieve global climate goals.

A major focus of the discussions was the role of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) in advancing CCUS technologies. DST has established a Centre of Excellence on Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Sequestration (DST-CoE-CCUS-CDI) to drive cross-disciplinary efforts and address the challenges of CO₂ emissions mitigation in alignment with India’s Net Zero aspirations.

Workshop Discussions: Key Topics and Future Roadmap

The workshop addressed critical areas such as CCUS technologies, their feasibility, financing mechanisms for CCUS implementation, CO₂ utilization and storage options, and the vision for CCUS within the cement sector. There was a shared recognition of the urgency of developing a comprehensive CCUS roadmap tailored to India’s cement industry that would support both climate commitments and the sector’s growth and competitiveness.

Collaboration between policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, and financiers was highlighted as crucial for realizing the vision of a decarbonized cement sector.

Looking Forward: Pathways to Net-Zero by 2070

The workshop underscored the need for immediate and long-term action to bring about substantial emissions reductions in the cement sector. By leveraging CCUS technologies, India’s cement industry can play a vital role in the country’s efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070, while maintaining its position as a leader in infrastructure development.

As India moves forward with its climate goals, the Bharat CCUS Mission and initiatives like DST-CoE-CCUS-CDI will be central to providing the technical, financial, and policy support needed to transition to a low-carbon cement industry. By embracing CCUS, India can unlock a sustainable, green future for the cement sector while contributing to global efforts to address climate change.

Conclusion: A Collaborative Effort for a Sustainable Cement Sector

The success of India’s CCUS strategy will depend on collective efforts across government, industry, academia, and financial institutions. The workshop has set the stage for fostering the kind of collaboration needed to achieve India’s net-zero targets, ensuring that the cement sector remains a key driver of economic growth while contributing to a sustainable and climate-resilient future.