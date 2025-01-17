Israeli Security Cabinet Endorses Gaza Ceasefire Deal
The Israeli Security Cabinet has recommended approving a ceasefire and hostage return agreement with Gaza. Prime Minister Netanyahu's office announced the deal ahead of a full cabinet meeting set for Friday, where the agreement is expected to receive final ratification and take effect on Sunday.
In a pivotal move for regional stability, the Israeli Security Cabinet has recommended the approval of a ceasefire deal with Gaza.
The agreement, which includes a hostage return component, was disclosed by the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
A full cabinet meeting is set for Friday afternoon to finalize the ratification, with the ceasefire expected to commence on Sunday.
