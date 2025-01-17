Left Menu

Curfew Imposed in South Sudan Amid Rising Tensions

South Sudan police have enforced a nationwide curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. due to riots in the capital, Juba, following alleged killings of South Sudanese in neighboring Sudan. Riots resulted in injuries and shop closures, prompting President Salva Kiir to call for calm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juba | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:42 IST
Curfew Imposed in South Sudan Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Sudan

South Sudan's police have enforced a nationwide curfew starting at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) after a night of riots erupted in the capital, Juba. The unrest followed reports of South Sudanese being killed by the Sudanese army and allied groups in neighboring Sudan.

According to police chief Abraham Peter Manyuat, the curfew is intended to restore order and prevent property damage, lasting from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. Violence on Thursday night left four injured, as youths looted and damaged shops belonging to Sudanese people in several Juba suburbs.

Shops remained closed on Friday as security forces worked to relocate Sudanese individuals to safer areas to prevent further attacks. The riots were sparked by the reported killings in Sudan's El Gezira region, drawing condemnation from the Sudanese army. South Sudan's foreign ministry summoned Sudan's ambassador and President Salva Kiir urged citizens to exercise restraint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025