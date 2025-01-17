Curfew Imposed in South Sudan Amid Rising Tensions

South Sudan's police have enforced a nationwide curfew starting at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) after a night of riots erupted in the capital, Juba. The unrest followed reports of South Sudanese being killed by the Sudanese army and allied groups in neighboring Sudan.

According to police chief Abraham Peter Manyuat, the curfew is intended to restore order and prevent property damage, lasting from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. Violence on Thursday night left four injured, as youths looted and damaged shops belonging to Sudanese people in several Juba suburbs.

Shops remained closed on Friday as security forces worked to relocate Sudanese individuals to safer areas to prevent further attacks. The riots were sparked by the reported killings in Sudan's El Gezira region, drawing condemnation from the Sudanese army. South Sudan's foreign ministry summoned Sudan's ambassador and President Salva Kiir urged citizens to exercise restraint.

