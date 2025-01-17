Ceasefire and Hostage Deal Paves Way for Calm in Gaza

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, the Israeli security cabinet has shown support for a ceasefire and hostage return agreement with Hamas. This development comes ahead of a full cabinet meeting expected to finalize the deal, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

If successful, the ceasefire could bring a temporary halt to the intense conflict that has devastated the Gaza Strip, resulting in over 46,000 deaths and massive displacement. The agreement includes the release of 33 Israeli hostages by Hamas and the reciprocal release of Palestinian detainees by Israel.

The accord, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, may lead to increased humanitarian aid into Gaza. However, the plan is facing resistance from hardliners within Netanyahu's coalition, highlighting the complexities of this tentative path to peace in the region.

