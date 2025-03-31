Left Menu

Suspects Arrested in Qatar-Netanyahu Investigation

Israeli police have apprehended two individuals amidst an ongoing investigation examining links between Qatar and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office. The investigation is shrouded by a gag order. Allegations involve Qatar's influence through public relations strategies. Critics claim Netanyahu seeks to obstruct the probe and weaken state checks.

  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli authorities have detained two suspects as part of an ongoing inquiry into alleged connections between Qatar and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

The investigation, under strict confidentiality, examines claims that Qatar engaged individuals close to Netanyahu to conduct public relations operations.

Critics of Netanyahu argue that by dismissing the internal security agency's head, he aims to disrupt the investigation and undermine institutional oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

