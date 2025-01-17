Hostage Negotiation: Key Palestinian Figures in Israeli Prisons

Amidst a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, Israel has conditionally agreed to release Palestinian prisoners. This move comes in exchange for hostages taken by Hamas in their October 2023 offensive. However, challenges persist as discussions on exact prisoner-hostage swaps remain incomplete, largely due to uncertainties about the number of hostages.

Among the detainees are high-profile individuals from various Palestinian factions. Abdallah al-Barghouti, sentenced to 67 life terms for orchestrating deadly attacks, and Ibrahim Hamed, who also received multiple life terms, are key figures on Hamas's side. Their stories highlight the deep-rooted conflict between the two sides.

Prominent leaders from other Palestinian factions, such as Marwan al-Barghouti of Fatah and Ahmed Saadat of the PFLP, remain incarcerated. Marwan al-Barghouti, a recognized leader of past uprisings, is seen as a potential successor to current Palestinian leadership, intensifying the complexities surrounding their potential release.

(With inputs from agencies.)