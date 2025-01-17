Left Menu

Infamous Kuruva Thieves Nabbed: A Cross-State Police Success

The Kerala Police arrested two criminals linked to the Kuruva thieves, wanted for thefts in Alappuzha. Karuppayya and Nagaraju, captured in Rajakumari, will be handed over to Tamil Nadu authorities. Despite no Kerala charges, they were hiding from Tamil Nadu's pursuit after thefts last November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:41 IST
Infamous Kuruva Thieves Nabbed: A Cross-State Police Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Kerala Police have detained two suspected members of a notorious criminal gang known as the 'Kuruva thieves.' The arrests were made on Friday after a detailed investigation into thefts that occurred in Alappuzha district last year.

Apprehended in the hill town of Rajakumari, the individuals identified as Karuppayya and Nagaraju, were on the run following their involvement in several criminal activities in Tamil Nadu. Without active cases against them in Kerala, they fled to Rajakumari to evade the law.

The duo's arrest is part of a cooperative operation between Kerala and Tamil Nadu police forces. They are set to be transferred to Nagercoil police custody, where they will face charges related to a spree of thefts, with their gang alleged to employ violence if confronted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025