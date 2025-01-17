Infamous Kuruva Thieves Nabbed: A Cross-State Police Success

In a significant breakthrough, Kerala Police have detained two suspected members of a notorious criminal gang known as the 'Kuruva thieves.' The arrests were made on Friday after a detailed investigation into thefts that occurred in Alappuzha district last year.

Apprehended in the hill town of Rajakumari, the individuals identified as Karuppayya and Nagaraju, were on the run following their involvement in several criminal activities in Tamil Nadu. Without active cases against them in Kerala, they fled to Rajakumari to evade the law.

The duo's arrest is part of a cooperative operation between Kerala and Tamil Nadu police forces. They are set to be transferred to Nagercoil police custody, where they will face charges related to a spree of thefts, with their gang alleged to employ violence if confronted.

(With inputs from agencies.)