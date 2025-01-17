Left Menu

Bangladesh Embankment Raises Concerns Along Indo-Bangla Border

A high-level team, led by District Magistrate D K Chakma, visited the Indo-Bangla border after reports of Bangladesh constructing a massive embankment. The construction appears to be on the 'zero line', raising concerns about floodwater management and bilateral agreements.

  • India

A significant development is underway at the Indo-Bangla border, as observed by a high-level team led by District Magistrate D K Chakma. Following reports about a massive embankment being built by Bangladesh opposite Tripura's Unakoti district, the team assessed the ground situation.

The visit materialized after Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha promised the state assembly to raise this issue with the Centre. This response came after Congress MLA Birajit Sinha highlighted the construction concern. Chakma reported that parts of the embankment lie on the 'zero line' of the international border, potentially impeding floodwater discharge downstream into Bangladesh.

Photographic evidence was collected from the site, and further dialogue with authorities is anticipated to address this border concern. Additionally, strengthening the existing embankment at Rangauti on the Indian side is deemed essential to prevent future flood-induced hardship for residents.

