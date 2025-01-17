Left Menu

Strengthening India's Maritime Security Amid Global Turmoil

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights India's need to strengthen offensive and defensive capabilities amidst global instability. He emphasizes the Indian Navy's growing role in the Indian Ocean, linking economic prosperity with maritime security. The defense sector faces mounting complexities requiring strategic planning and stakeholder consultation.

Updated: 17-01-2025 21:45 IST
India must bolster its offensive and defensive strategies due to global instability, stated Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday. Addressing an event, Singh noted the Indian Navy's aim to increase its presence in the Indian Ocean, as Chinese activity raises national security concerns.

During the event commemorating 2024 as the Year of Naval Civilians, Singh stressed that India's economic prosperity is contingent upon maritime security. He highlighted the necessity to protect territorial waters and keep sea routes safe against the backdrop of geopolitical tension.

The Defence Minister outlined the volatile nature of the past decade, underscoring the need for comprehensive planning and resource allocation to address global conflicts. He urged a collective approach, integrating civilian input into strategic defense preparations vital to respond to emerging threats.

