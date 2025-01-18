Left Menu

Greek Bar Associations Strike Against Proposed Gender Violence Bill

Greek lawyers' associations announced a two-day strike to protest a new bill aimed at combating gender-based violence. They claim the proposal violates constitutional principles, particularly the presumption of innocence. The bill's aim is to target unaddressed abuses like revenge porn while providing protection and stringent penalties for offenders.

In a bold move against proposed legislation, Greek lawyers' associations have announced a two-day nationwide strike next week, protesting a new gender-based violence bill. According to the associations, the bill infringes on constitutional principles such as the presumption of innocence.

The coordinating committee of Greece's bar associations has underscored their serious concerns about the legal consequences and voiced displeasure over being omitted from the law's drafting. The proposed bill targets currently unregulated abuses like revenge porn and cyberstalking, introducing harsher penalties and enhanced victim protection.

Against the backdrop of increasing domestic violence awareness, these legal reforms aspire to align with a 2024 European Union directive for combating violence against women. While law associations support addressing domestic violence, they argue the draft legislation falls short in respecting core judicial principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

