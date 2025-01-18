Greek Bar Associations Strike Against Proposed Gender Violence Bill

In a bold move against proposed legislation, Greek lawyers' associations have announced a two-day nationwide strike next week, protesting a new gender-based violence bill. According to the associations, the bill infringes on constitutional principles such as the presumption of innocence.

The coordinating committee of Greece's bar associations has underscored their serious concerns about the legal consequences and voiced displeasure over being omitted from the law's drafting. The proposed bill targets currently unregulated abuses like revenge porn and cyberstalking, introducing harsher penalties and enhanced victim protection.

Against the backdrop of increasing domestic violence awareness, these legal reforms aspire to align with a 2024 European Union directive for combating violence against women. While law associations support addressing domestic violence, they argue the draft legislation falls short in respecting core judicial principles.

